    2ID condutcts Aircraft Decontamination training on Camp Humphreys. [Image 4 of 6]

    2ID condutcts Aircraft Decontamination training on Camp Humphreys.

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 4th CBRN Company, Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, conduct decontamination training, July 31, 2025. The training ensures readiness in responding to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Wilfred Salters Jr)

