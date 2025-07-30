Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Command Post Comes to Life in Raider Brigade CPX

    Tactical Command Post Comes to Life in Raider Brigade CPX

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team move toward a field-expedient command post during a CPX. The exercise emphasized decentralized operations and system redundancy in tactical environments.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 02:26
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tactical Command Post Comes to Life in Raider Brigade CPX [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tactical Command Post Comes to Life in Raider Brigade CPX

