Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Extends Mobility for Command Operations

A "Raider" Soldier ground guides a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) positioned to support brigade communications and mobility during a Command Post Exercise. The JLTV offers enhanced protection and mobility for command elements in the field.
