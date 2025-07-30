Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Extends Mobility for Command Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Extends Mobility for Command Operations

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A "Raider" Soldier ground guides a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) positioned to support brigade communications and mobility during a Command Post Exercise. The JLTV offers enhanced protection and mobility for command elements in the field.

    This work, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Extends Mobility for Command Operations [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Jonathan Sauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

