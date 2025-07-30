Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stryker-Based Network Node Supports Mission Command in the Field [Image 1 of 3]

    Stryker-Based Network Node Supports Mission Command in the Field

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Sauls 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army "Raider" Soldier conducts equipment checks near a Stryker command vehicle and a network support node during a brigade-level Command Post Exercise. Maintaining uninterrupted communications is critical for mission command effectiveness.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 02:26
    Photo ID: 9236124
    VIRIN: 250728-A-GF403-4181
    Resolution: 2503x1666
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: KR
