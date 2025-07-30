U.S. and Republic of Korea firefighter personnel assigned to the Department of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receive firefighter certifications during a fire academy graduation at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 25, 2025. The personnel completed multiple training events and tasks to earn their qualifications and graduate as firefighters. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 22:55
|Photo ID:
|9235964
|VIRIN:
|250801-A-GG011-1030
|Resolution:
|4203x2802
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Casey DES graduation [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Victor F Perez Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.