Camp Casey DES graduation

U.S. and Republic of Korea firefighter personnel assigned to the Department of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receive firefighter certifications during a fire academy graduation at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 25, 2025. The personnel completed multiple training events and tasks to earn their qualifications and graduate as firefighters. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)