    Camp Casey DES graduation [Image 3 of 21]

    Camp Casey DES graduation

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Victor F Perez Vargas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. and Republic of Korea firefighter personnel assigned to the Department of Emergency Services, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, receive firefighter certifications during a fire academy graduation at Camp Casey, South Korea, July 25, 2025. The personnel completed multiple training events and tasks to earn their qualifications and graduate as firefighters. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Perez Vargas)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    TAGS

    Camp Casey
    IMCOM
    IMCOM-P
    Army
    Firefighters
    Emergency

