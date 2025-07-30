U.S. Marines Conduct a M240B Machine Gun Live-Fire Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 4th Marine Regiment discuss immediate action drills for the M240B machine gun before a live-fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. This range allowed Marines to reinforce their machine gun marksmanship skills, increasing their ability to employ them safely, accurately, and effectively while contributing to the unit’s overall lethality and readiness to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)