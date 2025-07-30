U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 4th Marine Regiment fire an M240B machine gun on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. This range allowed Marines to reinforce their machine gun marksmanship skills, increasing their ability to employ them safely, accurately, and effectively while contributing to the unit’s overall lethality and readiness to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 20:12
|Photo ID:
|9235820
|VIRIN:
|250730-M-AU112-1254
|Resolution:
|6405x4270
|Size:
|16.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct a M240B Machine Gun Live-Fire Range [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.