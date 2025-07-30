Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Conduct a M240B Machine Gun Live-Fire Range [Image 7 of 16]

    U.S. Marines Conduct a M240B Machine Gun Live-Fire Range

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Company, 4th Marine Regiment set up an M240B machine gun firing position during a live-fire range on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, July 30, 2025. This range allowed Marines to reinforce their machine gun marksmanship skills, increasing their ability to employ them safely, accurately, and effectively while contributing to the unit’s overall lethality and readiness to deploy at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Cpl. Joaquin Dela Torre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 20:12
    Photo ID: 9235818
    VIRIN: 250730-M-AU112-1020
    Resolution: 7496x4997
    Size: 16.91 MB
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct a M240B Machine Gun Live-Fire Range [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Joaquin Carlos Dela Torre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    M240B
    MACHINE GUN RANGE
    3D MARDIV
    Marines
    USMC

