138 FW Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Brad Ruttman, incoming 138th Fighter Wing commander, addresses members of the wing and guests during an assumption of command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 2, 2025. Ruttman who was formerly the 138th FW vice commander, spoke to his goals and priorities for the Wing, and expressed his gratitude and readiness to take on the new role. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)