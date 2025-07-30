138 FW Assumption of Command

Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma, passes the 138th Fighter Wing guidon to Col. Brad Ruttman, incoming 138th FW commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 2, 2025. The assumption of command ceremony is a time honored military tradition which recognizes and assures the responsibility and authority of the incoming commander. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2025 16:03
|Photo ID:
|9235441
|VIRIN:
|250802-Z-QZ854-1035
|Resolution:
|3430x5145
|Size:
|775.26 KB
|Location:
|TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
