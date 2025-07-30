Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    138 FW Assumption of Command

    138 FW Assumption of Command

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Col. Brad Ruttman, incoming 138th Fighter Wing commander, addresses members of the wing and guests during an assumption of command ceremony at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 2, 2025. Ruttman who was formerly the 138th FW vice commander, spoke to his goals and priorities for the Wing, and expressed his gratitude and readiness to take on the new role. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 16:03
    Photo ID: 9235444
    VIRIN: 250802-Z-QZ854-1040
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 839.08 KB
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    assumption of command
    138FW
    ceremony

