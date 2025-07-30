M4 Qualification | 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

Cadet Gabriela Colon Sanchez, University of Puerto Rico, assigned to Delta Company, 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, shoots at targets during the M4 qualification at Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 21, 2025. The M4 qualification requires Cadets to demonstrate proficient marksmanship with their M4 carbine rifles, a requirement to graduate Advanced Camp. | Photos by MacKenzie Rogers, Murray State University, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 16:07
|Photo ID:
|9234379
|VIRIN:
|250721-O-MN346-5703
|Resolution:
|5299x3533
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
