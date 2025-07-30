Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M4 Qualification | 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    M4 Qualification | 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadet Ben Stowe, The Ohio State University, assigned to Charlie Company, 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, shoots at targets during the M4 qualification at Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 21, 2025. The M4 qualification requires Cadets to demonstrate proficient marksmanship with their M4 carbine rifles, a requirement to graduate Advanced Camp. | Photos by MacKenzie Rogers, Murray State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    Army ROTC
    9th Regiment
    Advanced Camp
    CST
    M4 Qual

