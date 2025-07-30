M4 Qualification | 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, CST 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet Tessa Houser, Wheaton College, assigned to Delta Company, 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp, shoots at targets during the M4 qualification at Cadet Summer Training on Fort Knox, Ky., July 21, 2025. The M4 qualification requires Cadets to demonstrate proficient marksmanship with their M4 carbine rifles, a requirement to graduate Advanced Camp. | Photos by MacKenzie Rogers, Murray State University, CST Public Affairs Office