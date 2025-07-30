The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo rehearsal at Redford Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Thompson, a snare drummer assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, rehearses for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks, Edinburgh, U.K. on July 29, 2025. The Tattoo executed one final rehearsal at Redford Barracks before a dress rehearsal at Edinburgh Castle the following day.

(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)

(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)