    The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo rehearsal at Redford Barracks [Image 29 of 35]

    The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo rehearsal at Redford Barracks

    REDFORD BARRACKS, EDINBURGH, CITY OF, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Bacewicz 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kevin Thompson, a snare drummer assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, rehearses for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks, Edinburgh, U.K. on July 29, 2025. The Tattoo executed one final rehearsal at Redford Barracks before a dress rehearsal at Edinburgh Castle the following day.
    (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)
    (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 14:06
    Photo ID: 9234285
    VIRIN: 250729-A-MO284-1032
    Resolution: 2545x3817
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: REDFORD BARRACKS, EDINBURGH, CITY OF, GB
    REMT
    Special Band Member

