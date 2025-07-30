The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo rehearsal at Redford Barracks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Fife Group of The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps pose for a group photo following a rehearsal for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks, Edinburgh, U.K. on July 29, 2025. The Tattoo executed one final rehearsal at Redford Barracks before a dress rehearsal at Edinburgh Castle the following day.

(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)