The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo rehearsal at Redford Barracks

Mr. Alan Lane, Creative Director of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, speaks at a rehearsal for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Redford Barracks, Edinburgh, U.K. on July 29, 2025. The Tattoo executed one final rehearsal at Redford Barracks before a dress rehearsal at Edinburgh Castle the following day.

(U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)