Dover Citizen Airmen take part in Operation Healthy Ellwood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Ian Crowley, 512th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight chief, performs administrative operations during the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2025. The IRT mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)