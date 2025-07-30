Dover Citizen Airmen take part in Operation Healthy Ellwood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michael Bates, 512th Aeromedical Medicine Squadron commander, left, and Lt. Col. Jennilyn McEnroe, 512th AMDS dentist, discuss patient care operations during the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2025. The IRT mission is to produce mission-ready forces through military training opportunities that provide key services for American communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)