Dover Citizen Airmen take part in Operation Healthy Ellwood

U.S. Air Force Col. Jon Bergman, 512th Operations Group commander, discusses patient care with service members during the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2025. Bergman represented the 512th Airlift Wing during Distinguished Visitors Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)
