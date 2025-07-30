Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover Citizen Airmen take part in Operation Healthy Ellwood [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dover Citizen Airmen take part in Operation Healthy Ellwood

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Rossi 

    512th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jon Bergman, 512th Operations Group commander, discusses patient care with service members during the Operation Healthy Ellwood Innovative Readiness Training in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2025. Bergman represented the 512th Airlift Wing during Distinguished Visitors Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. John Rossi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 13:57
    Photo ID: 9234267
    VIRIN: 250731-F-NJ324-2807
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 12.45 MB
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover Citizen Airmen take part in Operation Healthy Ellwood [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt John Rossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

