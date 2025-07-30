Sailors and Marines attend Seattle Storm game during Seattle Fleet Week 2025

SEATTLE (Aug. 1, 2025) – A Sailor and Marine attend a Seattle Storm game at Climate Pledge Arena during Seattle Fleet Week, Aug. 1, 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2025 02:49
|Photo ID:
|9233985
|VIRIN:
|250801-N-VA505-1177
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
