    Sailors and Marines attend Seattle Storm game during Seattle Fleet Week 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Miller 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    SEATTLE (Aug. 1, 2025) – Sailors attend a Seattle Storm game at Climate Pledge Arena during Seattle Fleet Week, Aug. 1, 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.02.2025 02:49
    Photo ID: 9233984
    VIRIN: 250801-N-VA505-1132
    Resolution: 6313x4209
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Sailors and Marines attend Seattle Storm game during Seattle Fleet Week 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    seattle fleet week 2025

