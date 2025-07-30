Navy and Coast Guard culinary specialists take a cooking lesson during Seattle Fleet Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SEATTLE (Aug. 1, 2025) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Quintin Dorsey, from New Orleans, prepares a fish at Aerlume Seattle during Seattle Fleet Week, Aug. 1, 2025. Seattle Fleet Week is a time-honored celebration of the sea services and provides an opportunity for the citizens of Washington to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John A. Miller)