College interns gain hands-on experience at NAVFAC Hawaii

Through the Pacific Intelligence and Innovation Initiative (P3I), Alexis Cajimat and Steven Marliave joined Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii’s (NAVFAC HI) CIO Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) team to gain hands-on experience while directly contributing to the command’s growing cybersecurity mission during the month of July. (Courtesy photo)