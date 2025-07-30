Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    College interns gain hands-on experience at NAVFAC Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    By Phil Robbins, NAVFAC Hawaii Cybersecurity Department Head and Command Informations Systems Security Manager

    Through the Pacific Intelligence and Innovation Initiative (P3I), Alexis Cajimat and Steven Marliave joined Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii’s (NAVFAC HI) CIO Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) team to gain hands-on experience while directly contributing to the command’s growing cybersecurity mission during the month of July.

    Despite coming from engineering backgrounds rather than traditional cyber, both interns brought technical acumen and fresh perspectives to NAVFAC HI’s new DCO capability.

    Marliave is a recent civil engineering graduate and current structural engineering master’s student and Cajimat, a mechanical nngineering student set to graduate next year, found new confidence in applying her problem-solving skills to the cybersecurity landscape. Their primary objective was to learn about and directly contribute to NAVFAC HI’s new DCO capability.

    Over the course of the program, Marliave and Cajimat made significant contributions, including drafting FEC-HI’s new DCO Incident Response Plan and SOP in alignment with CJCSM 6510.01B guidance. They also initiated DRAGOS baselining efforts to support Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity and gained a comprehensive understanding of NAVFAC-HI CIO’s cybersecurity program.

    Their time with the DCO team reinforced their desire to live and work in Hawaii while pursuing careers in engineering roles that support cyber defense—highlighting the value of interdisciplinary talent in safeguarding Navy systems.

    For more information about the internship program, visit https://hawaiip3i.org

