    College interns gain hands-on experience at NAVFAC Hawaii

    College interns gain hands-on experience at NAVFAC Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Through the Pacific Intelligence and Innovation Initiative (P3I), Alexis Cajimat and Steven Marliave joined Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii’s (NAVFAC HI) CIO Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) team to gain hands-on experience while directly contributing to the command’s growing cybersecurity mission during the month of July. (Courtesy photo)

    mentorship
    cybersecurity
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    P3i
    college internships

