    354th AEW paramedics teach casualty care during REFORPAC 25 [Image 5 of 7]

    354th AEW paramedics teach casualty care during REFORPAC 25

    GUAM

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 354th Air Expeditionary Wing conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 25 in Guam, July 30, 2025. REFORPAC focused on making sure Airmen are prepared to handle any contingency, even medical ones, by testing their skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)

    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Air Force
    PACAF
    REFORPAC25
    DLE 2025

