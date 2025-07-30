354th AEW paramedics teach casualty care during REFORPAC 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Collin Stevens, 354th, Air Expeditionary Wing paramedic, teaches Tactical Combat Casualty Care during exercise Resolute Force Pacific 25 in Guam, July 30, 2025. REFORPAC focused on making sure Airmen are prepared to handle any contingency, even medical ones, by testing their skills in remote locations and challenging them to update tactics to ensure readiness to respond swiftly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrea Posey)