Team Beale conducts historic U-2 Dragon Lady flight, 11 years in the making

Cory “ULTRALORD” Bartholomew, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron (RS) assigned flight safety officer, shakes hands with the members of the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron who prepared a 9th Reconnaissance Wing TU-2S Dragon Lady for his flight, as Lt. Col. “JETHRO”, 1st RS instructor pilot and U-2 chief pilot, boards the aircraft at Beale Air Force Base (AFB), California, July 31st, 2025. “ULTRALORD” and “JETHRO”’s flight took place on the 70th anniversary of the U-2’s first flight and broke the endurance records for the U-2, flying longer than 14 hours and traveled over 6,000 nautical miles. This flight tested the capabilities of the U-2 and its pilots to its limit and showcased Beale AFB’s capacity as a power projection platform to rapidly respond to adversary actions anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)