Team Beale conducts historic U-2 Dragon Lady flight, 11 years in the making

A 9th Reconnaissance Wing TU-2S Dragon Lady piloted by Cory "ULTRALORD" Bartholomew, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron (RS) assigned flight safety officer and U-2 instructor pilot, and Lt. Col. "JETHRO", 1st RS instructor pilot and U-2 chief pilot, is prepared for flight by members of the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Beale Air Force Base (AFB), California, July 31st, 2025. "ULTRALORD" and "JETHRO"'s flight took place on the 70th anniversary of the U-2's first flight and broke the endurance records for the U-2, flying longer than 14 hours and traveled over 6,000 nautical miles. This flight tested the capabilities of the U-2 and its pilots to its limit and showcased Beale AFB's capacity as a power projection platform to rapidly respond to adversary actions anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)

Beale Air Force Base, Calif. – On the evening of July 31st, a TU-2S Dragon Lady from the 9th Reconnaissance Wing took off from Beale Air Force Base (AFB) to begin a flight unlike any the U-2 airframe had done before. Seventy years after the very first Lockheed U-2 Dragon Lady’s accidental maiden flight in 1955 by Tony LeVier over Groom Lake, Nevada, the U-2 would finish the longest single flight this platform had ever attempted, flying across all 48 contiguous states of the United States.



An icon of the Cold War, the U-2 continues to provide high altitude intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance operations in support of the U.S. national defense mission, along with key roles in disaster relief and search and rescue missions. Capable of long flights at altitudes above 70,000 feet, the U-2 now pushed itself beyond its known limits.



When the Dragon Lady landed the next day at Beale AFB, it had flown longer than 14 hours and traveled over 6,000 nautical miles, breaking the endurance records for an aircraft of its class.



“This flight is historic, and it is fitting that it was planned and flown by aircrew from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron, America’s longest-serving flying unit,” said Lt. Col. John “JESTER” Mattson, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron (RS) commander. “The character of war is changing, but our extreme ownership of our mission to build aircrew ready to exploit and dominate the electromagnetic spectrum and win, will never change. We continue to hone our combat competencies showcasing Beale’s capacity as a power projection platform to rapidly respond to adversary actions anywhere in the world.”



The pilots chosen were Cory “ULTRALORD” Bartholomew, 1st RS assigned flight safety officer and U-2 instructor pilot, and Lt. Col. “JETHRO”, 1st RS instructor pilot and U-2 chief pilot, which also meant this flight had the most U-2 flight experience combined in a single U-2 cockpit. “ULTRALORD” and “JETHRO” hold the records for the highest amount of U-2 flight hours. The flight itself maxed out the operational range of the U-2 and placed the pilots at the edge of their physiological limit.



“11 years ago, I realized just how far we could hypothetically fly the U-2 if we really wanted to push its limits to see just what it could it do,” said “ULTRALORD”. “Now that were on the 70th anniversary of the U-2, 70 years at 70,000 feet, it seemed right to demonstrate the true capability of this aircraft”.



Such flights, however, remain hypothetical without precision mission planning to figure out how to turn it into a reality. Planning and coordinating flight routes, choosing emergency refueling stops, and accounting for factors such as winds, temperatures, altitudes and not crossing a border into the wrong air space is the realm of mission planners like Stephen “SCOTCH” Johnson.



“I’m proud to be a part of this record flight and put ULTRALORD’s vision into reality”, said Johnson, 1st RS mission planner. “This flight’s length makes it more difficult than usual so there were special challenges to overcome in its planning”.



This flight was also instrumental in improving the 1st RS’s relatively new mission planning software to plan for more complex missions. The software has not been used for a flight this long before, or with so many factors to account for.



Beyond testing the limits of the U-2 or the mission planning software, this historic flight would also pose unique challenges to the many personnel it takes to conduct U-2 operations. Alongside the pilots and mission planner, members of the 9th Physiological Support Group (PSPTS), and the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) found themselves overcoming and adjusting for the parameters of a record-breaking U-2 flight.



The 9th PSPTS provides the specialized support needed for U-2 pilots to fly at such daunting altitudes, such as maintenance of the high-altitude full pressure suits that protect the pilots. The 9th AMXS maintain the U-2 fleet, providing needed repairs for the aircraft and preparing them for flight, earning them the nickname “Dragon Keepers”.



“We already have to be perfect on every single flight, so with this one it just meant maintaining that standard of excellence,” said Technical Sgt. Christopher Burdi, 9th PSPTS physiological support detachment launch recovery team. “We had to ensure no incidents would occur for a longer flight than ever before, and that required more care, and more resources than usual, but it was nothing we couldn’t handle or continue to. Like I said, we’re already used to performing at a level of perfection.”



That same standard of excellence also applies to maintenance work by the 9th AMXS. One single mistake could cost the pilot’s life and the aircraft, as special precautions were taken to ensure the expected durability and longevity of the U-2.



In addition to truly showcasing the capabilities of the famed U-2 aircraft, this flight served to honor its 70-year legacy. It paid tribute to all those who had gone before and earned the privilege to be a member of the U-2 community. The Dragon Lady is one of the most difficult planes to fly due to its unique design, requiring a chase car to assist in landing. Just over 1,000 pilots have qualified to fly this aircraft, making it a tight-knit community.



As part of this tribute, the flight also honored fallen U-2 pilots who made the ultimate sacrifice to their country by including specific flight paths over certain states, such as over the homes of families these pilots are remembered by. This was emphasized by “ULTRALORD” after he touched down, noting the U-2 mission is only possible from the team efforts of all those serving today and all those who have come before.



“The incredible thing about this flight is that it shows not only the capabilities of the U-2, but that of our Air Force’s most important asset, it’s people”, said Col. Keagan McLeese, 9th Reconnaissance Wing commander. “Our Airmen demonstrated they are mission-ready in using the skills, adaptability, and innovation it takes to generate global air power.”