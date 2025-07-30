Team Beale conducts historic U-2 Dragon Lady flight, 11 years in the making

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force members of the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare a 9th Reconnaissance Wing TU-2S Dragon Lady piloted by Cory “ULTRALORD” Bartholomew, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron (RS) assigned flight safety officer and U-2 instructor pilot, and Lt. Col. “JETHRO”, 1st RS instructor pilot and U-2 chief pilot, at Beale Air Force Base (AFB), California, Aug. 1st, 2025. “ULTRALORD” and “JETHRO”’s flight took place on the 70th anniversary of the U-2’s first flight and broke the endurance records for the U-2, flying longer than 14 hours and traveled over 6,000 nautical miles. This flight tested the capabilities of the U-2 and its pilots to its limit and showcased Beale AFB’s capacity as a power projection platform to rapidly respond to adversary actions anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)