15th MEU Holds Beach Bash Event

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shawn Miller, the motor transport chief of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and other logistics section Marines compete in a game of tug-of-war as part of the 15th MEU Beach Bash event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 31, 2025. The 15th MEU Beach Bash is an annual event intended to bring together service members and their families over food, drinks and recreational activities. Miller is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)