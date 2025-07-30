Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Holds Beach Bash Event [Image 5 of 6]

    15th MEU Holds Beach Bash Event

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shawn Miller, the motor transport chief of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and other logistics section Marines compete in a game of tug-of-war as part of the 15th MEU Beach Bash event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 31, 2025. The 15th MEU Beach Bash is an annual event intended to bring together service members and their families over food, drinks and recreational activities. Miller is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 17:17
    Photo ID: 9233426
    VIRIN: 250731-M-AS577-1289
    Resolution: 6424x4283
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Command Element
    Del Mar Beach
    Sports
    USMC
    15th MEU

