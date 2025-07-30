15th MEU Holds Beach Bash Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Anthony Millette, the staff judge advocate, and Staff Sgt. Clyde Swadener, right, the networking chief, both assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, play cornhole as part of the 15th MEU Beach Bash event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 31, 2025. The 15th MEU Beach Bash is an annual event intended to bring together service members and their families over food, drinks and recreational activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)