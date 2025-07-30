15th MEU Holds Beach Bash Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force serve themselves food and drinks during the 15th MEU Beach Bash event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 31, 2025. The 15th MEU Beach Bash is an annual event intended to bring together service members and their families over food, drinks and recreational activities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)