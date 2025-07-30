Youtuber Sam Eckholm Films with VP-46 for Dynamic Mongoose 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Sara Wedemeyer, assigned to the ‘Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, gives squadron patches to Youtuber Sam Eckholm, center, and Chance Saechao at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 29, 2025. VP-46 hosted Eckholm and his crew during their coverage of Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 2025 illustrating the interoperable capabilities covering the Greenland, Iceland, U.K. gap. VP-46 and the ‘Totems’ VP-69 are on a deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)