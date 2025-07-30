Youtuber Sam Eckholm Films with VP-46 for Dynamic Mongoose 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the ‘Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, and Youtuber Sam Eckholm and members of his film crew, Chance Saechao and Paul Ossowski, pose in front of a P-8A Poseidon on the flight line at Keflavík Air Base, Iceland, April 29, 2025. VP-46 hosted Eckholm and his crew during their coverage of Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 2025 illustrating the interoperable capabilities covering the Greenland, Iceland, U.K. gap. VP-46 and the ‘Totems’ VP-69 are on a deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)