    Youtuber Sam Eckholm Films with VP-46 for Dynamic Mongoose 2025 [Image 3 of 8]

    Youtuber Sam Eckholm Films with VP-46 for Dynamic Mongoose 2025

    ICELAND

    04.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Chance Saechao, left, and Sam Eckholm, right, a Youtuber, film inside a P-8A Poseidon flying near the coast of Iceland, April 29, 2025. VP-46 hosted Eckholm and his crew during their coverage of Exercise Dynamic Mongoose 2025 illustrating the interoperable capabilities covering the Greenland, Iceland, U.K. gap. VP-46 and the ‘Totems’ VP-69 are on a deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    patrol squadron 46
    Sam Eckholm
    GIUK Gap
    Dynamic Mongoose 2025
    Youtuber
    Inside NATO’s Secret Hunt for Enemy Submarines

