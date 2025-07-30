Mobile District ranger portrays Bobber to promote water safety

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bobber the Water Safety Dog hands a water safety brochure to a camper at Deerlick Creek Park, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 25, 2025. Bobber, who was created by the National Water Safety Program in 2003, plays an integral role in promoting water safety at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Parks, rivers and lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Travis England)