    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile District ranger portrays Bobber to promote water safety

    Mobile District ranger portrays Bobber to promote water safety

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Bobber the Water Safety Dog hands a water safety brochure to a camper at Deerlick Creek Park, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 25, 2025. Bobber, who was created by the National Water Safety Program in 2003, plays an integral role in promoting water safety at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Parks, rivers and lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Travis England)

