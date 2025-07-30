Bobber the Water Safety Dog hands a water safety brochure to a camper at Deerlick Creek Park, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 25, 2025. Bobber, who was created by the National Water Safety Program in 2003, plays an integral role in promoting water safety at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Parks, rivers and lakes. (U.S. Army photo by Travis England)
This work, Mobile District ranger portrays Bobber to promote water safety [Image 3 of 3], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mobile District ranger portrays Bobber to promote water safety
