Mobile District ranger portrays Bobber to promote water safety

Russell Barton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District Holt Resource Office Park Ranger, poses in front of the sign at Deerlick Creek Park in his Bobber the Water Safety Dog suit Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 25, 2025. Bobber the Water Safety Dog promotes water safety and the wearing of life jackets to children and families to keep them safe on the water. (U.S. Army photo by Travis England)

MOBILE, Ala. — Every summer, as lakes and rivers in Alabama fill with boaters, swimmers, fishermen, and outdoor enthusiasts, one furry mascot emerges to deliver a life-saving message: Bobber the Water Safety Dog.



But behind the floppy ears and oversized paws is a dedicated U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District park ranger, who brings Bobber to life, using humor, heart, and a little dogged determination to teach kids and families the importance of safety around water.



Russell Barton, a park ranger at the Holt Resource Office, is the ranger who dons the suit, shares Bobber’s mission, and helps make safety fun, one high-five at a time.



“Portraying Bobber came about for me by volunteering to do it,” Barton said. “I don’t like to think of it as a duty, though, because I do enjoy it so much. I think it’s a lot of fun and the kids love him.”



Bobber the Water Safety Dog originated from the National Water Safety Program in 2003. Still Bobber is ageless. It promotes water safety to children and reminds them of the importance of wearing a life jacket when out on the water.



Barton said that portraying Bobber is not only fun, but he loves promoting a topic he believes is very important: water safety.



“Water safety is important because the number one cause of death in the outdoors is drowning,” Barton said. “So, anything we can do to reduce that statistic by one person is a job well done. Bobber plays an important role in the water safety message, because he allows people to be approached who otherwise might not be reached.”



Mark Meador, the Park Manager at the Holt Resource Office, said Barton’s portrayal of Bobber for the office has been excellent and that the kids all love him.



“Bobber the Water Safety Dog has been a great tool to reach children of all ages,” Meador said. “Brett’s portrayal of Bobber is great; he loves doing it and enjoys the interaction with everyone. Brett’s enthusiasm is second to none; he is always willing to work extra and participate in any event promoting water safety.”



Barton said he is always vigilant to watch his body language whenever he is wearing the suit, to maintain the mystique and positivity of Bobber to the public.



“Portraying Bobber entails being comfortable with being uncomfortable, because it gets hot in the suit,” Barton said. “You have to make sure no one from the public sees Bobber with his head off, which is essential to keep the mystique of Bobber. You also have to be aware of your body language while in the suit.



Barton, who has been a part of USACE for seven years, said the highlight of his career so far was getting to represent the District as Bobber in 2023.



“The most memorable experience being Bobber was getting to represent the District as Bobber at the 2023 U.S. Army Twilight Tattoo in Washington, D.C.,” Barton said. “The most satisfying experience is all the people and kids that smile and get laughs out of Bobber, a giant Dog in a life jacket.