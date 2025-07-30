Bobber the Water Safety Dog poses in front of the sign of the entrance to Deerlick Creek Park, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 25, 2025. Russell Barton, the USACE Ranger who portrays Bobber for the Mobile District, said he loves promoting water safety and having fun and interaction with the kids as he portrays and helps to educate them as Bobber. (U.S. Army photo by Travis England)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 12:29
|Photo ID:
|9232671
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-A4477-1003
|Resolution:
|1024x682
|Size:
|268.74 KB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile District ranger portrays Bobber to promote water safety [Image 3 of 3], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mobile District ranger portrays Bobber to promote water safety
No keywords found.