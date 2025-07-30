Mobile District ranger portrays Bobber to promote water safety

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bobber the Water Safety Dog poses in front of the sign of the entrance to Deerlick Creek Park, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, April 25, 2025. Russell Barton, the USACE Ranger who portrays Bobber for the Mobile District, said he loves promoting water safety and having fun and interaction with the kids as he portrays and helps to educate them as Bobber. (U.S. Army photo by Travis England)