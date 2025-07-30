The crew of USS FARRAGUT stand at attention as awardees fall back into formation during an all hands call.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 12:16
|Photo ID:
|9232664
|VIRIN:
|250801-N-IU043-2649
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew of USS FARRAGUT Stand at Attention as Awardees Fall Back into Formation [Image 7 of 7], by ENS Kobe Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.