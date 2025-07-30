Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QM1 Teran Receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal From CDR Timper, Commanding Officer of USS FARRAGUT [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    QM1 Teran Receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal From CDR Timper, Commanding Officer of USS FARRAGUT

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2025

    Photo by Ensign Kobe Nguyen 

    USS FARRAGUT DDG99

    QM1 Teran receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from CDR Timper, Commanding Officer of USS FARRAGUT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:16
    Photo ID: 9232659
    VIRIN: 250801-N-IU043-9089
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QM1 Teran Receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal From CDR Timper, Commanding Officer of USS FARRAGUT [Image 7 of 7], by ENS Kobe Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DC1 Fischer Salutes CDR Timpner, Commanding Officer of USS FARRAGUT
    CDR Timpner, Commanding Officer of USS FARRAGUT, Presents Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal to LT Reilly
    LT Aidan Reilly Reads Award Citations at USS FARRAGUT All Hands Call
    FCA2 Aebischer Receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal From CDR Timpner, Commanding Officer of USS FARRAGUT
    QM1 Teran Receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal From CDR Timper, Commanding Officer of USS FARRAGUT
    YN1 Gill Prepares For Awards Ceremony Onboard USS FARRAGUT
    Crew of USS FARRAGUT Stand at Attention as Awardees Fall Back into Formation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download