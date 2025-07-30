Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:16 Photo ID: 9232642 VIRIN: 250801-N-IU043-3620 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 2.08 MB Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DC1 Fischer Salutes CDR Timpner, Commanding Officer of USS FARRAGUT [Image 7 of 7], by ENS Kobe Nguyen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.