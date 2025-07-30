Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Kearsarge Sailors Participate In Weightlifting Competition. [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Kearsarge Sailors Participate In Weightlifting Competition.

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250731-N-SX503-1198 NORFOLK, Va.NORFOLK, Va. (July 31, 2025) Command Master Chief Charles Horgan IV, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participates in a weightlifting competition in the ship’s gym, July 31, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 11:59
    Photo ID: 9232641
    VIRIN: 250731-N-SX503-1198
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kearsarge Sailors Participate In Weightlifting Competition. [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS KEARSARGE LHD 3
    Fitness
    Weightlifting
    CMC

