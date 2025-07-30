USS Kearsarge Sailors Participate In Weightlifting Competition.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250731-N-SX503-1179 NORFOLK, Va. (July 31, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Gregory Hussey, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participates in a weightlifting competition in the ship’s gym, July 31, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)