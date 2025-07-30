USS Kearsarge Sailors Participate In Weightlifting Competition.

250731-N-SX503-1190 NORFOLK, Va.NORFOLK, Va. (July 31, 2025) Command Master Chief Charles Horgan IV, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participates in a weightlifting competition in the ship’s gym, July 31, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Stann)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9232640
|VIRIN:
|250731-N-SX503-1190
|Resolution:
|5513x3675
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
