USS Preble Conducts Underway Replenishment

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) man a phone and distance line during an underway replenishment with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4) in the North Pacific Ocean, July 23. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)