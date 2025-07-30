Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) haul in line during an underway replenishment with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE-4) in the North Pacific Ocean, July 23. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 07:07
|Photo ID:
|9232050
|VIRIN:
|250723-N-NF288-6412
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Preble Conducts Underway Replenishment [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.